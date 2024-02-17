LASPPPA Renews Call For Voluntary Compliance For Proposed, As-Built Devt

The Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) has renewed its call on property owners and practitioners in the built environment to voluntarily obtain Planning Permits for their proposed and built constructions.

This call was reverberated by the General Manager of the Authority, Tpl. Kehinde Osinaike during an interactive meeting with selected Real Estate Developers to evolve strategies to expand the Authority’s contribution to the achievement of the THEMES+ Agenda of the Lagos State Government.

Osinaike disclosed that intensive enforcement activities in the previous year have revealed that many Property Owners/Real Estate Developers had gone on to commence construction based on the possession of “Green Sticker” and/or “Letter of Authorization” without first obtaining their Planning Permits . (Building Approvals)

Osinaike averred this as a breach of Section 27, Sub-Section 1 of the Lagos State Planning Permit Regulations, 2019 as amended.

He said, “It is mandatory to have a Planning Permit before proceeding to Lagos the State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) for Letter of Authorization to Commence Construction, in line with relevant sections of the Laws.”

The General Manager also decried the illegal change of use of existing buildings in various parts of the State, as against the approved use in line with the Operative Development Plan of the State.

He therefore directed the commencement of a State-Wide Audit of existing buildings in the State to confirm their conformity to the Development Plan of the State.

Osinaike declared that it is a gross violation for property owners to unilaterally change the use of an existing building without recourse to LASPPPA , which is the sole government Agency that is statutorily empowered to regularize change of use.

He advised Property Owners/Real Estate Developers to take the issue very seriously to avoid the application of necessary sanctions as prescribed by the Planning Laws of the State.

Osinaike further made it clear, that the operation of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning Development Law 2019, as amended is vested in the Office of the Commissioner, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development

He went further to reiterate the importance of obtaining Permits before commencing construction, stating that it is essential for proper urban planning and development control in the State, which will ultimately lead to a more organized and sustainable built environment in Lagos.

He therefore advised Stakeholders in the built environment to contact LASPPPA’s Head Office or any of her 57 District Offices situated around the State for Change of Use consideration and subsequent approval if possible.

The General Manager reiterated the commitment to ensuring that all developments in Lagos State are in accordance with the law and urged property owners and practitioners in the built environment to cooperate with the Authority in achieving this goal.

For further inquiries and assistance, stakeholders were advised to contact LASPPPA’s Head Office or visit any of the 57 District Offices located across the State.