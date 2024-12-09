LASPOTECH Governing Council Exits After Completing Tenure

Share

The 12th Governing Council of the Lagos State Polytechnic has officially exited as its tenure for the polytechnic has been completed.

The council announced its exit at a meeting held on Monday, December 9, 2024 at its Isolo Campus.

The exit of the Polytechnic Governing Council became a necessity since the institution has been transformed into a university.

In 2022, the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, and two other higher institutions – Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education ((AOCOED), Ijanikin, Lagos; and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED), Noforija, Epe, Lagos formally assumed their new status as universities following the signing into law, the bills seeking conversion of the three institutions to universities by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

LASPOTECH was established in 1977 through a retroactive Lagos State Edict No. 1 of 1978 as a College of Science and Technology with the mission thrust that is vocational.

However, it was immediately merged with the Lagos State School of Agriculture in Ikorodu in August of 1978. A decade after, which is in 1988, its nomenclature was changed to Lagos State Polytechnic.

To some extent, the polytechnic had undergone some transition in its development. At the beginning, with about five departments, namely, Accountancy and Finance, Management and Business Studies, Insurance, Secretarial Studies and Basic Studies and offer of GCE ‘A’ Level courses in the Arts and Sciences, it has now over 56 programmes which include Accountancy, Agricultural Engineering/Technology, Agricultural Technology, Architectural Technology, Arts And Design, Banking And Finance, Building Technology, Business Administration & Management, Chemical Engineering Technology, Civil Engineering Technology, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical/Electronic Engineering Technology, Estate Management and Valuation, Fisheries Technology, Food Technology, Horticultural Technology, Hospitality Management, Insurance, Leisure and Tourism Management, Marketing, Mass Communication, Mechanical Engineering Technology, Mechatronics Engineering Technology, Office Technology And Management, Quantity Surveying, Science Laboratory Technology, Statistics, and Urban And Regional Planning among others.

LASPOTECH has one more year to closed down and allow the new LASUTECH to assume its full status across the three campuses.

Speaking at its exit meeting on Monday, the Chairman of the defunct LASPOTECH Governing Council, Prof. Rasheed Kola Ojikutu, noted that the council has to cease to exist since the institution has been transformed into a university.

While appreciating the members of the council, Ojikutu stated that the council recorded a huge success due to the cooperation of the members.

He boasted that he was able to steer the wheel of the council because of his contentment, integrity and humbleness.

The council chairman said he detests people flaunting their power and using it at will.

“I hate people using their power anyhow. Don’t use your power at will, it should be the last resort,” he said.

He, therefore, appreciated all the members of the council for their support and resilience to the end of the tenure.

Also speaking, the Poly Rector, Dr. Nurudeen Olaleye, said the council has to be dissolved in order to pave way for the university that has taken over the polytechnic.

While appreciating the council for its support over the years, Olaleye said he was very lucky to work with the 12th council, saying it helped him to grow and have seamless tenure as the last rector of the legacy polytechnic.

He appreciated the council especially the council chairman for creating conducive environment for him as a rector, saying working with the council chairman gave him the muscle to achieve greatly for the institution.

He also appreciated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his effort to make the institution a best place to work.

“We thank Almighty God for the journey so far. It is only by his grace that we are successful.

“I will say I’m a very lucky person to have worked with this council. I had the opportunity to learn, unlearn and relearn.”

Meanwhile, the LASUSTECH Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olumuyiwa Odusanya, who was represented by the University Registrar, David Ogungbe, appreciated the council especially for the infrastructure it was able to build in the university during the tenure.

