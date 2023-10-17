LASPA Warns Against Attack On Staff

…to drag Victoria Island staff assaulters to court

The Lagos State Parking Authority ( LASPA) has expressed its intentions to prosecute staff and owners of a Victoria Island Kitchen and Accessories store for assaulting staff members in the course of their duties.

New Telegraph reports that security men at the store located at 7B, Samuel Manuwa Street, VI, joined hands with other workers on the premises to assault and wound LASPA officials who were in the cause of listening to a party in a dispute over-allocated car parking space.

A statement from the State government said: “The General Manager of Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA), Mrs. Adebisi Adelabu has warned members of the public to desist from assaulting officers of the agency while carrying out their lawful duties.

According to the statement, she issued the warning today following an attack on some officers of the agency who were on official assignment to 8B Samuel Manuwa Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, by security operatives within the vicinity and other staffers of the Kitchen and Accessories store on 7B Samuel Manuwa Street.

“According to the General Manager, before the assault meted on the officers of the agency, the LASPA officials had approached the Kitchen and Accessories store in a bid to resolve issues raised against them by the owners of the property at 8B Samuel Manuwa Street, Victoria Island Lagos regarding the use of setback approved for the occupiers of the property.

“Adelabu stated that the monitoring and enforcement team reported that upon arrival while trying to courteously explain the setback infractions to the security operatives within the vicinity and other staffers of the Kitchen and Accessories store, were immediately attacked in the process.

She also added that “the official vehicle deployed for the assignment was vandalized, while the body cameras on the officers were also destroyed and carted away by the assailants, leaving the officers with varying degrees of injuries.”

The General Manager, therefore, reiterated that the Lagos State Government will not tolerate any form of attack or assault on its officials performing their lawful duties, assuring that the agency will explore all legal avenues to pursue the matter to a conclusion.