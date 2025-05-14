LASPA Moves To Regulate Valet Parking

Share

The Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA), has concluded plans to commence the regulation of valet parking services across the state.

The General Manager, Lagos State Parking Authority, Mrs Adebisi Adelabu, said the measure is aimed at guaranteeing a smoother and safer Lagos environment and eliminate all forms of indiscriminate parking.

‎This new initiative, she added, will standardise Valet Parking Services operating within Lagos State, including operations conducted on public roads, curb side spaces and private spaces.

‎According to her, under the new regulation, all Valet Parking Service providers in Lagos are expected to be duly registered with LASPA.

‎She highlighted some of the registration requirements for interested companies eligibility as Valet Service Provider to include; submission of a valid Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), registration documents, proof of insurance coverage for customer vehicles, a list of employees with valid driver’s licenses, as well as police background checks for all valet drivers.

‎Speaking further, Adelabu stated that intending Valet Service Providers must present approved operating site plans and comprehensive safety and traffic management plans.

‎She noted that all Valet Service Operators will be mandated to follow a standardised operational procedures which includes, issuing receipts containing essential service details to customers, ensuring their attendants wear clearly identifiable uniforms, and restricting parking only to legally approved locations.

‎While stressing that all Valet staff are expectedd to have their LASPA permit and certification from the Lagos State Drivers Institute (LASDRI), the GM assured that LASPA will conduct a regular inspection to monitor compliance.

