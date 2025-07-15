LASPA Disowns Fake Notice Used To Tow Car In Lagos

The Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA) has disowned a fake notice allegedly used by fraudsters to tow a private vehicle in the Ifako-Ijaiye area, warning the public to beware of impostors posing as officials of the agency.

In a statement signed by its General Manager, Mrs. Adebisi Adelabu, LASPA described as “entirely false” a circulating document titled: “Notification of LASPA’s On-Street Abandoned Car Scheme Kicking Out at Designate Street in Lagos State by June, 2025.”

According to the agency, the forged letter was reportedly used on Friday, July 11, to tow a sky-blue Nissan Primera 2.0 with registration number KV 948 KJA, belonging to one Mr. George Tokuibiye, from his residence in Ifako-Ijaiye. The car was allegedly taken to an unknown location by individuals impersonating LASPA officials.

LASPA emphasized that it has no involvement in the incident and described the document as bearing a forged signature of a fictitious “Mrs. Adeniran Adelabi,” who falsely posed as the agency’s General Manager.

“For the record, the General Manager of LASPA is Mrs. Adebisi Adelabu, not the name stated in the fraudulent notice,” the statement read.

The agency also pointed out that the letterhead and contact numbers on the notice are fake and do not belong to LASPA. “Such documents should be disregarded in their entirety,” it stated.

Reiterating its standard operating procedure, LASPA explained that all parking enforcement activities are preceded by official warning notices and that no such operations have commenced in Ifako-Ijaiye Local Council Development Area.

Residents were urged to verify the identity of LASPA personnel, who can be easily recognized by branded uniforms, reflective vests, T-shirts, ID cards with QR codes, and the official LASPA and Lagos State logos.

“To confirm the authenticity of any LASPA-related communication or enforcement, members of the public are advised to call LASPA’s official helplines at 0700-00-52772 or 0201-2275230, or visit our head office at 36B Sasegbon Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos,” the statement concluded.

The agency encouraged Lagosians to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or impersonation attempts to the appropriate authorities.