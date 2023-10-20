LASPA Cautions Citizens Against Misinformation Of Its Activities 

…Sets Video Records Straight

The General Manager, of Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA), Mrs Adebisi Adelabu has described as a “clear misrepresentation of facts”, an internet video in which a background voice alleged that the monitoring and Enforcement Unit of the Agency engaged in arbitrary clamping of vehicles parked in front of owners’ properties.

The video shows cars locked down at distinct locations purportedly on Adeniran Ogunsanya Street, Surulere. A male voice was heard querying the rationale behind the clampings and berating the State government for clamping down in front of commercial premises, where he said car parkers may be customers and not residents.]

“As you can see, Lagos state is locking down cars in front of their premises”, a male voice said as the video showed various cars with fastened wheels, querying further the rationale behind locking cars in front of peoples ‘rightful spaces’

“It is extremely wrong.”, He condemned.

In a statement signed by G.M. Adelabu, the agency debunked the allegations and described the said video as “a clear misrepresentation of facts by a bystander with no knowledge of what transpired at the venue, and perhaps ignorant of the Parking policies of Lagos State” which they say is “aimed at regulating parking and forestalling indiscriminate parking across the State.”

Adelabu, while warning the public against spreading falsehood over the agency’s activities, explained circumstances that warranted the fastening of the cars’ wheels and explained the conditions for their unlocking.

She also said that the Agency resulted in locking down cars after all known entities failed to achieve solutions with defaulters, adding that no amount of falsehood peddling will deter the LASPA from carrying out its ministerial mandate.

“To set the records straight, the issues that led to the clamping of vehicles parked in front of some stores on Adeniran Ogunsanya including SLOT Ltd, FCMB, and Burger King are detailed below: The cars shown in the video belong to the occupiers of the properties who despite being served demand notices for Y2023 parking levies since June 2023 have refused to respond to the notices.

“The Authority’s warning with the following inscription “Warning! (Demand Notice Non-Compliance) liable to be clamped or towed – No Parking – Vehicles parked at owner risk” was visibly pasted on the walls of the property in question.

“Defaulter’s vehicles are only clamped until the levies are paid or a letter of undertaking to commit to making the payment is issued by the defaulter to LASPA.

“LASPA encourages the public to desist from spreading misinformation about its activities which are in line with the parking policies of the state.

“The Agency remains resolute in the quest to create a more sustainable and efficient parking environment and improve the parking culture among vehicle owners in Lagos State.

“LASPA will not be deterred from performing its regulatory roles as a result of unpatriotic moves by some individuals who resort to misinformation and spreading of fake news to evade payment of taxes and levies due to the government.

It should be stressed that the Lagos State Parking Authority is the regulatory body established to monitor private and commercial facilities to forestall indiscriminate parking along roads and setbacks in the State.