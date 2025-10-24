Lasisi Elenu, Wife Welcomes Baby Boy

Nigerian Comedian, Nosa Afolabi, popularly known as Lasisi Elenu and his wife, Nonso Adika Afolabi, have welcomed their second child, a baby boy named River Elroi.

The couple announced the birth on Instagram, sharing a beautiful photo of the son’s feet and expressing their joy and gratitude.

Lasisi explained that the name “River” symbolises life, abundance, renewal, and God’s unending grace.

He quoted John 7:38 (NLT), “Whoever believes in me, rivers of living water will flow from within them,” to emphasise the significance of the name.

READ ALSO:

“Whoever believes in me, rivers of living water will flow from within them.” — John 7:38 (NLT).

“Meet our son RIVER ELROI, ADÉDÁMÍNÌ, ADEWUNMI, NOSAGIE, ANYALEWECHI AFOLABI @river_elroi.

“Our RIVER of flowing waters is here, our JOY, our TESTIMONY, our GIFT from God.

“RIVER – a symbol of life, abundance, renewal, and God’s unending grace flowing through us”.

This is the couple’s second child together, following the birth of their daughter, Rain Afolabi, in 2022.

Fans and well-wishers have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating the arrival of the newest member of the family.