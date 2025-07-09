LASIEC’s Digital Drive For Credible LG Polls

As Lagosians prepare to vote in the Local Government elections this Saturday, July 12, the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) is stepping into the spotlight.

Not just as an organiser of the polls, but as a key driver of electoral credibility and innovation. Often overlooked in favour of state and federal elections, local government contests are arguably the most important.

They determine leadership at the grassroots, where decisions on roads, markets, primary healthcare, schools, and to some extent, security, are made.

This makes LASIEC’s role in ensuring a transparent and accountable process all the more critical. Over the last few months, the state electoral body has rolled out an ambitious reform agenda in preparation for the polls.

The commission has adopted modern tools such as Smart Card Readers, digital voter registers, and biometric accreditation.

All geared toward curbing impersonation, double voting, and other forms of manipulation. In a bold leap, the commission is also introducing real-time result transmission at the local level.

For the first time in LG elections in Lagos, polling officers will upload images of results directly from polling units to a central database before leaving the venue.

This, is believed, would significantly reduce the risk of result tampering. Another area where LASIEC has stepped up the game is security.

Working closely with the Lagos State Government and security agencies, the commission has mapped out flashpoints, deployed personnel, and sensitised communities to prevent violence and disruption.