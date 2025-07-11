LASIEC Releases ‘Validated’ Candidates List For Lagos LG Polls

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has released the “validated” list of candidates contesting for chairmanship and councillorship positions in the forthcoming July 12 LGA election.

Over the past few days, there have been concerns over the delay in the release of the candidates’ list for the poll. According to the election notice published on April 17, LASIEC stated that the candidates’ list will be released on July 1.

Addressing the reasons for the delay in the release of the candidates’ list at a press conference yesterday, Bola Okikiolu-Ighile, the Chairperson of LASIEC, blamed some candidates for not submitting their documents at the stipulated time.

Okikiolu-Ighile said candidates were meant to present their credentials before they could be “validated” to conduct the election.

“The list came out very early on Tuesday. The candidates themselves stalled the release of the list,” she said. “For validation, we will need documents to show because they (candidates) filled out forms and attached copies of their credentials.

All these are what the law demands from them, not LASIEC. “They were meant to bring the originals (documents). Some of them don’t bring the documents. They just filled out the forms.”