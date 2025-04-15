LASIEC Meets Political Parties, Pledges Impartiality

Share

The Lagos State Indepen – dent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has assured political parties that it will ensure credible conduct of the July 12 Local Government election.

The commission’s Chairman, Retired Justice Mobolanle Okikiola-Ighile, gave the assurance during a meeting with representatives of registered political parties in Lagos yesterday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that LASIEC had on Friday announced July 12 as the date of the election in 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

The LASIEC boss sought political parties’ support for successful conduct. Okikiola-Ighile said: “We are not for any political party, we are LASIEC. We are here to conduct a free, fair, inclusive and credible election.

“Nobody among us is a card- carrying member of any political party. Let us be nice to ourselves. We are not your opponent, we are working for the betterment of this election.

