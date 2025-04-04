LASIEC Debunks LG Election Timetable In Circulation

Share

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has debunked reports claiming it released a timetable for the 2025 Local Government elections.

The Commission urged the public to disregard the purported timetable currently circulating online, stressing that it did not emanate from LASIEC.

The clarification follows online reports alleging that LASIEC had fixed July 19, 2025, as the date for the Local Government elections in the State.

Speaking on the development on Friday, LASIEC Chairman Ayotunde Phillips (retd), said the election process is strictly guided by law and that any official announcements would be made in accordance with legal provisions.

“It has come to the attention of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) that a fake 2025 Notice of Election is currently circulating on social media and various online platforms, purportedly from the Commission.

“The Commission wishes to state unequivocally that such a Notice of Election did not originate from us. We hereby advise citizens, especially political parties and other critical stakeholders, to disregard such publications,” she said.

Phillips reiterated that the conduct of local government elections in Lagos State follows due process and legal guidelines.

She assured that, at the appropriate time, the official Notice of Election would be published in national newspapers, as required by law.

