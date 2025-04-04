LASIEC debunks LG election timetable in circulation

Share

…says it’s fake

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has debunked rumours that it released a timetable for the 2025 Local Government election.

The body urged members of the public to discountenance a timetable currently in circulation, adding that it did not emanate from the Commission.

This came on the heels of some online reports that LASIEC has approved July 19, 2025 as date for the election of the state.

Speaking on the development on Friday, LASIEC Chairman, Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile () stated that the election is guided by laws and that the process would be announced as stipulated.

In her words; “It has come to the attention of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) of a fake 2025 Notice of Elections currently circulating on Social Media and various online platforms purportedly from the Commission.

“The Commission wishes to state unequivocally that such Notice of Election did not emanate from the Commission and hereby advise Citizens, in particular, Political Parties and all other Critical Stakeholders to disregard such publications.

“The Commission hereby reiterates that the conduct of Local Government Election in Lagos State is a process that is guided by laws and at the appropriate time as stipulated by law, the notice of election shall be published in the various Newspapers,” Ighile said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

