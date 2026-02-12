LASHMA Sounds Alarm On Rising Out-Of-Pocket Health Costs

For two intensive days in Lagos, health reporters, policy advocates and government officials gathered around one urgent question: how can Lagos residents be protected from avoidable deaths and crushing medical bills in a megacity where illness too often means financial ruin?

The answer, speakers repeatedly emphasised at the two-day capacity-building workshop for journalists organised by the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) in collaboration with EngenderHealth and the International Society of Media in Public Health (ISMPH), lies in mandatory health insurance, sustained public awareness and responsible media engagement.

Held at the LASHMA Conference Room in Alausa, Ikeja, the training aimed to strengthen journalists’ understanding of the Lagos State Social Health Insurance Scheme, known as ‘Ilera Eko,’ while positioning the media as a strategic driver of universal health coverage (UHC) and public trust. Welcoming participants, Executive Director of ISMPH, Chief (Mrs) Moji Makanjuola, described the workshop as more than a training. “This capacity building is a call to action,” she said. “As journalists, you occupy a powerful and unique position.

Your reporting informs public understanding, influences policy priorities, and holds institutions accountable.” Makanjuola urged reporters to go beyond surface reporting by following “the money, the policy, the targets, the institutions and the human resources that make the health sector work,” adding that accurate, persistent and evidence-based journalism can help close the gap between policy promises and on-the-ground realities. “Together, through informed journalism and responsible governance, we can accelerate progress towards ending preventable deaths in Nigeria,” she said.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr Olanrewaju Bajulaiye, represented by Mr Kayode Oyekanmi, the director, Strategy Centre, Ministry of Information and Strategy, reinforced the role of the media as the “fourth estate of the realm,” charged with shaping public discourse and safeguarding lives. He called on journalists to remain “worthy ambassadors of Ilera Eko” and continue propagating its message across Lagos and beyond.

“When we talk about social health insurance, we are talking about preserving lives,” he said. “There can’t be a more worthy mandate.” The human cost of weak health financing featured prominently in discussions, with speakers referencing recent tragic deaths linked to delayed or unaffordable care. Such cases, participants agreed, underline why health insurance is no longer optional in a city of over 20 million people.

Declaring the workshop open, Permanent Secretary of LASHMA, Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, provided critical policy context. She recalled her commitment at a national media dialogue in Abuja to prioritise journalist capacity-building, describing the Lagos training as a fulfillment of that promise. Dr Zamba highlighted the July 16, 2024 Executive Order signed by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide SanwoOlu, which made health insurance under ‘Ilera Eko’ mandatory for all Lagos residents.

“In a megacity like Lagos, health insurance is essential,” she said. “It is designed to protect residents from catastrophic health expenses, strengthen the health system, and ensure sustainable health-care financing.”

She disclosed that all public servants in Lagos State have been enrolled on ‘Ilera Eko,’ with the government paying 75 per cent of their annual premium. To protect vulnerable populations, the state has also increased its equity fund from N1 billion to N3 billion, now approved as a one-line charge from the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

Despite these efforts, Dr Zamba expressed concern that many residents remain uncovered. “This highlights the need for sustained awareness as well as accurate information,” she said, stressing that enforcement alone will not deliver universal coverage without public understanding and trust. Participants were reminded that the success of mandatory health insurance depends heavily on effective communication.

Journalists were encouraged to explain policies in simple terms, dispel myths, spotlight human stories and hold institutions accountable, while promoting constructive dialogue.

Representatives of development partners, including the Gates Foundation, praised Lagos State’s leadership and innovation in health financing, describing LASHMA as a trailblaser whose model could inspire other states. As the training progressed, one message stood out clearly: achieving universal health coverage is a shared responsibility. Government may design policies, but the media must ensure those policies are understood, trusted and demanded by the people.

By the close of the two-day engagement, journalists left not just with notebooks filled, but with a renewed sense of purpose—to use accurate reporting, sustained sensitisation and human-centered storytelling to help curb out-of-pocket payments, promote public health and ensure that no Lagos resident is left behind when illness strikes.