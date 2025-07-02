LASHMA Hosts Providers Forum, Enforces Health Insurance January 2026

The Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) has reaffirmed its commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) through deeper engagement with healthcare providers, improved service delivery, and the enforcement of the state’s mandatory health insurance policy.

This was the focus at the Ilera Eko Providers Forum held recently at the Lagos Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, where key stakeholders across the health insurance value chain, including healthcare providers, Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs), and technical partners gathered to review progress and discuss future implementation strategies.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Emmanuel Zamba, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Health Management Agency emphasized that healthcare providers are central to the success of Ilera Eko, the state’s social health insurance scheme. She noted that the state currently has over 865 accredited providers, ranging from primary healthcare facilities to specialists in dental and eye care, as well as community pharmacies.

“Healthcare providers are now the gatekeepers of our scheme,” Zamba said. Adding: “We are training them not just to offer care but to enrol clients right at their facilities as part of our broader strategy to drive up enrolment figures.”

Zamba revealed that over 400 providers have so far been trained under the newly established Ilera Eko Academy, a platform aimed at equipping providers with the tools and knowledge to actively support enrollment and implementation efforts. He also confirmed that Lagos State will begin full enforcement of the compulsory health insurance policy, in line with the Executive Order signed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in July 2025. The order mandates that residents must show evidence of enrollment in a health insurance scheme before accessing public health services, excluding emergency situations.

“We are finalizing our emergency services program to ensure that no Lagos resident is denied urgent care. People in emergencies must be treated without first presenting an insurance ID,” he assured.

As part of ongoing reforms, the state has restructured key aspects of its operations. Notably, it has transitioned core functions from third-party administrators to an in-house team, allowing for quicker response times, better accountability, and greater efficiency. This includes verification processes that enable health providers to confirm whether patients are enrolled and have active Ilera Eko IDs.

To further strengthen identity management and prevent fraud, Zamba disclosed that LASHMA has partnered with the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) to roll out biometric card readers across health facilities.

“This will eliminate impersonation and ensure only genuine enrollees benefit from the scheme,” he said.

He also highlighted the agency’s expansion into diagnostics, telemedicine, and virtual care, initiatives designed to extend access to remote and underserved populations.

“Even if there is no facility near you, you can dial a toll-free number or use our app for a live consultation with a doctor, 24/7,” he explained. “We have also installed virtual booths in marketplaces to provide health education and consultation services on the go.”

The Ilera Eko Providers Forum, according to Zamba, is not just a platform for information dissemination but a critical feedback mechanism. He announced that LASHMA would now host quarterly provider engagement meetings to receive and act on feedback from partners, with a view to improving the scheme’s responsiveness.

“This is a partnership, and like all successful partnerships, it must be mutually beneficial. We are here to listen, dialogue, and find lasting solutions together,” he said.

Participants at the event lauded LASHMA’s efforts and expressed readiness to support the government’s push for increased enrolment and improved quality of service. Several providers commended the state’s integration of technology into service delivery and emphasized the need for continuous training, timely claims processing, and public enlightenment.

The compulsory nature of the state’s health insurance, according to Zamba, aligns with global best practices for achieving universal health coverage.

“In every part of the world where UHC works, it is compulsory. The government alone cannot shoulder the burden of healthcare. Everyone must play a role”, she stressed.

As Lagos prepares to commence enforcement, Zamba said LASHMA will continue to ramp up awareness campaigns, engage community leaders, and expand its provider network, ensuring that every resident, regardless of location or income, has access to quality and affordable healthcare.