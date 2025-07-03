LASHMA Hosts Ilera Eko Providers Forum

The Lagos State Health Manage ment Agency (LASHMA) has reaffirmed its commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) through deeper engagement with healthcare providers, improved service delivery, and the enforcement of the state’s mandatory health insurance policy.

This was the focus at the Ilera Eko Providers Forum held recently at the Lagos Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, where key stakeholders across the health insurance value chain, including healthcare providers, Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs), and technical partners gathered to review progress and discuss future implementation strategies.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Emmanuel Zamba, Permanent Secretary, La – gos State Health Manage – ment Agency emphasized that healthcare providers are central to the success of Ilera Eko, the state’s social health insurance scheme.

She noted that the state currently has over 865 accredited providers, ranging from primary healthcare facilities to specialists in dental and eye care, as well as community pharmacies.

“Healthcare providers are now the gatekeepers of our scheme,” Zamba said. Adding: “We are training them not just to offer care, but to enrol clients right at their facilities as part of our broader strategy to drive up enrolment figures”.