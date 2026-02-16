LASHMA, Health Writers Partner To Advance Uptake Of Lagos Health Insurance Reportage

The Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), International Society of Media in Public Health (ISMPH) and EngenderHealth Consortium have collaborated to train journalists on operations of the Lagos State Insurance (Ilera Eko).

Speaking at a 2-Day capacity building for Journalists in Lagos, the Coordinator Regulations, LASHMA, Mr Tosin Awosika gave insights of the overview mode of operations of Ilera Eko.

Awosika underscored the need for an individual to uptake the Social Health Insurance before enrolling for Ilera Eko as recommended by the Federal Executive Order. According to him, the Ilera Eko scheme comes with a lot of benefits including increase in the number of enrollees on Lagos State health scheme.

Other benefits are reduction of out-of-pocket expenses and provision of healthcare services for the vulnerable persons.

Awosika said that other benefits were increase in funds availability for healthcare through the payment of premiums and speedy attainment of Universal Health Covered (UHC).

“LASHMA works in line with the Executive Order guidelines by amplifying public awareness, mandatory enrollment compliance, sensitisation of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and promotion of access to emergency services.

“The overall objective is to achieve Universal Health Coverage for all residents of Lagos State by providing access to affordable, quality, and equitable healthcare services,” Awosika said.