LASG warns of imminent downpour, flooding

The Lagos State Government yesterday warned residents against heavy rainfall and flooding in the coming days.

It advised residents in flood-prone areas to relocate in the advent of flood or rise in water levels.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said at a news conference Lagos is expected to experience more than the normal amount of rainfall during the 2024 rainy season with a total of 1936.2mm predicted rainfall.

Wahab said the average annual rainfall amount predicted for 2024 is 1936.2mm, which is greater than the long-term average of 1721.48mm with the onset date expected to be the first week of

April and ceasing in the first week of December.

He said Ikeja is expected to have an onset date of April 4 and a cessation date of December 4 with a high annual amount of 1900mm rainfall.

According to him, Badagry is expected to have a rainfall onset date of April 1 and cessation date of December 5, resulting in an annual amount of 1978mm while Ikorodu is expected to have a rainfall onset date of April 4 and cessation date of December 4, totalling an annual amount of 1903mm.

He added that Lagos Island is expected to have a rainfall onset date of April 3, a cessation date of December 4 and an annual amount of 1,936mm.

Epe is expected to have a rainfall onset date of April 2, with a cessation date of December 5 and an annual amount of 1952mm.

The commissioner said the state government in collaboration with NiMet annually on the Seasonal Climate Prediction has been valuable as a vital weather and early warning tool for farmers, decision-makers, operators of the various sectors and businesses that are likely to be impacted by the annual rainfall.

Wahab said the government had plans to downscale the Seasonal Climate Prediction to stakeholders and emergency workers in the State.

He said to effectively contain flooding, the state government is determined to maintain the synergy and partnership with the Ogun-Oshun River Basin Authority (OORBDA) adding that the rainfall from neighbouring Ogun, Oyo and Osun States, dams release and river water levels into the state will also be monitored.

Wahab said the partnership has in years past ensured control and monitoring of the steady and systemic release of water from Oyan Dam to prevent flooding of the downstream reaches of the Ogun River saying the mutual relationship has been highly beneficial and will be sustained.