LASG Warns Commercial Bus Operators Against Route Violations, Illegal Road Parking

Share

The Lagos State Government (LASG) has warned commercial bus operators, particularly drivers of mini buses, colloquially known as ‘Korope’, against route violations and illegal parking across Lagos.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr Sola Giwa, gave the warning in a statement yesterday in Lagos.

The statement was signed by Taofiq Adebayo, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

Giwa emphasised the paramount necessity of unwavering adherence to traffic regulations, with particular regard to unauthorised route deviations. He said:

“This resolute directive is in alignment with the government’s overarching initiative to instill orderliness on Lagos roadways and ensure the uninterrupted flow of vehicular movement across the metropolis.”

Giwa directed all ‘Korope’ operators to immediately desist from utilising unauthorised routes, underscoring that any act of defiance would attract the full weight of legal sanctions.

He further articulated that LASTMA operatives had been duly mandated to escalate enforcement strategies aimed at curbing reckless driving and unlawful practices that hinder urban mobility and disrupt the city’s traffic ecosystem.

Additionally, Giwa issue a directive against the indiscriminate occupation of public roadways for unauthorised parking and loading activities.

He said that these activities significantly aggravated traffic congestion and posed substantial risks to other road users. He emphasised that,

Moving forward, all commercial operators must restrict their operations to designated bus stops and terminals to avert unwarranted impediments to vehicular circulation.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

