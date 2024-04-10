LASG, US Consulate Strengthen Partnership

The Lagos State Government yesterday stressed its commitment to fostering partnership with the United States to engender more mutually beneficial opportunities. Governor Babajide SanwoOlu stated this when the US Consul General in Lagos, Mr Will Stevens, paid him a courtesy visit. He said: “I’d like to appreciate the US Consulate for our mutually beneficial relationship that has continually promote the interest of both parties.

“We need to consolidate our partnership with each other. There’s a lot to be done, and we as a government are ready to work together cohesively. “Hopefully, we’d be able to inaugurate the US Consulate building soon. We appreciate your belief in the Centre of Excellence.”