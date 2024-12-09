LASG, US Consulate Harp On Culture Preservation

Share

…As Lagos celebrates 2024 Culturati festival

The Lagos State Government and the United States Consulate in Lagos State have stressed the need for Nigerians, particularly Lagosians, to promote tourism and preserve African culture.

Speaking at the Festival of Arts and Culture tagged Culturati 2024, held at the weekend at Freedom Park, Lagos Island, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism Arts and Culture, Mr Idris Aregbe; Public Affairs Officer, US Consulate in Lagos, Julie McKay and other speakers reiterated the need for promotion of African culture.

It would be recalled that Lagos Island was agog till the wee hours of Sunday during the Culturati 2024 organised by the Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, in conjunction with Culturati Africa and other private organisations.

The event tagged ‘Celebrate Diversity and Unity’ is aimed at promoting tourism, preserving African culture, and showcasing talents in the creative industry to the global community.

Aregbe said the annual festival was to promote Lagos economic development with a call on youths to embrace their mother tongue and avoid westernisation of Nigerian culture.

Julie McKay said the event was an amazing way to learn about culture, share culture and connect with people.

He assured more collaboration, noting that the United States has invested over one point two million dollars to promote tourism in Lagos.

“The US Mission here in Nigeria is all about preserving and sharing culture. We’ve invested over $1.2 million to help Nigerians preserve culture. It is about connecting different cultures, collaborating, and learning about them. We absolutely support that, and I am so happy to be here,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the Chief Executive Officer, Culturati, Adetola Bakinsola, stated that the high point of this year’s event was the featuring of a community library to promote increased literacy and cultural education among youths.

She said, “This platform celebrates traditional art, craft, music, storytelling, entertainment, and fashion, ensuring these elements are not only preserved but also passed on in engaging and innovative ways. Supporting this event fosters pride in our African identity and sustains traditions for this generation and beyond.”

On his part, the Atayero of the Aramoko Kingdom, Oba Olusegun Aderemi, noted that Nigeria is blessed with talents that are sought after globally; hence, the need for diversification of the nation’s economy from crude oil to creative industries.

He said, “My advice to youths on preserving Nigerian culture is for them to look more inwards. Foreigners are stealing most of our culture, and this culture is what we inherit. The best we can do is preserve and manage it; we cannot take away from it, and we cannot add to it.

“So we are using this to encourage our youths to see the benefits here and the future that is here and how expensive and profitable it is.”

During the event, plaques were presented to those who have distinguished themselves in the creative industry, among whom is Miss Nigeria 1979, Queen Helen Prest-Ajayi.

Some of the participants commended the Lagos State Government for investing hugely in the creative industry to empower the youths and like Oliver Twist, advocated more empowerment for the youth to be self-reliant in the face of economic realities.

The 2024 Culturati festival of Arts and Culture showcased products of over 100 small and medium entrepreneurs in an exhibition with performances from different artists and cultural groups.

Reekado Banks, Just Adetoun, Ile Iyan and the Chinese Consulate also attended the event. There were also hundreds of participants, with various foods from the major ethnic groups in the country served.

