LASG Unveils Maiden Eko Arts, Crafts Competition For Secondary Schools, Varsities

The Lagos State Government has officially launched the maiden edition of the Eko Arts and Crafts Competition for secondary schools and tertiary institutions across the state, as part of its efforts to promote creativity, cultural preservation, and youth empowerment.

Speaking at a press conference at Alausa to unveil the plan, the Senior Special Assistant to Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Damilola Ayinde-Marshal, Esq., said the competition is a strategic initiative under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E.S Plus Agenda, specifically under the pillar of Entertainment and Tour- ism.

The competition according to a press release by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs in the Ministry, Adeoti Sobowale, is designed to discover, nurture, and showcase artistic talents among young people in Lagos while also creating a platform for innovation and career development in the creative sector.

“Art is more than just aesthetics. It is storytelling, heritage preservation, and a mirror of society. Through this competition, our young people will have the opportunity to express their thoughts, aspirations, and ideas while also safeguarding the cultural wealth of Lagos State,” Ayinde-Marshal said.

She added that the initiative will foster creativity, encourage entrepreneurship, promote cultural heritage, and equip students with skills that can support sustainable economic growth. The Senior Special Assis- tant further announced the official launch of the competition’s registration portal at https://ekoschoolsartsandcrafts.com, emphasising that participation is strictly open to students in Lagos secondary schools and tertiary institutions.