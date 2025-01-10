Share

The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture has addressed a viral video circulating on social media involving an incident at the J.K. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Ministry refuted allegations of misconduct by the State Commissioner, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, and provided clarity on the events leading to the video.

During an inspection visit to the Centre, the Commissioner discovered an illegally operated canteen within the premises, allegedly established by the Centre’s Director, Qudus Onikeku, without the Ministry’s approval.

Attempts to address the issue were reportedly met with resistance from Onikeku, who allegedly instructed non-state actors to disrupt the meeting and record proceedings without permission.

The Ministry clarified that Benson-Awoyinka did not assault anyone, contrary to claims made in the video.

Instead, a senior female official from the Ministry was allegedly assaulted by the unauthorized individuals accompanying the Centre’s Director.

The Ministry condemned the use of the video to propagate a false narrative, asserting that the footage fails to provide context for the escalation of events.

Benson-Awoyinka reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and the efficient management of cultural facilities in Lagos State.

The public has been urged to disregard the misrepresentation of the incident and focus on the Ministry’s dedication to excellence in service delivery.

