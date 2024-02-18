LASG To Relocate Computer Village To Katangowa

The Lagos State Government has announced its plan to relocate the Computer Village from Ikeja to the ICT Park in Katangowa, Agbado/Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of the state.

Olajide Babatunde, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on E-GIS and planning issues communicated the development to journalists on Saturday.

He said, “We are trying to reorganise all our markets. I will give you an example. In Ikeja, we have a computer village. The computer village is being relocated.”

“We are relocating them to Katangowa. It is not just the computer village alone. Other activities will happen in the Katangowa market.

“In the next coming weeks, you will see government effort on Kantangora. So, we are moving these people who seem to be on the road in Ikeja also obstructing traffic into a proper market big enough with all the services, including creche for their children, schools, playgrounds, mosques, churches, accommodation and hotel facilities, storage rooms, warehouses.

“We are trying to do things in a proper way. We are working on all of these things to make sure that we regenerate, redevelop, renovate, conserve.

“Anything that we need to do in terms of the terminologies that we have in urban development will be put to play in Lagos in a way that you are going to have a greater Lagos.”

It would be recalled that in April 2017, the Lagos government announced that the Computer Village would be relocated before the end of the year.

However, nearly seven years later, the idea has yet to fruition.