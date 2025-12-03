LASG To Host Nigerian Foods And Culture Festival Dec 16

Lagos State is set to host the maiden edition of the Nigerian Foods and Culture Festival, billed for December 16 to 17.

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa-Musawa, announced the event yesterday, describing it as a major step toward promoting cultural pride, economic expansion, and creative industry growth.

The two-day festival, organised in partnership with Irabor Creative Minds and the ministry, will hold at the cricket pitch of Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos. It is positioned as one of the headline attractions of the city’s packed “Detty December” calendar.

Addressing journalists, Musa-Musawa said the event will spotlight the country’s diverse culinary traditions and cultural expressions, offering what she called an unforgettable experience for residents and visitors.

She said: “This flagship event, scheduled to take place on December 16th and 17th, 2025, at the cricket pitch, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, promises to be an unforgettable celebration of Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and culinary diversity.”

The minister added that the festival reflects the government’s broader effort to leverage culture and creativity to stimulate economic growth and job creation. She also commended President Bola Tinubu for what she described as his consistent support for the arts and culture sector.

According to her, Lagos’ position as a creative powerhouse made it the natural choice for the inaugural edition. She added: “So, when you talk about Detty December, you’re talking about Lagos. But we know Lagos is not Nigeria, but something has to start from somewhere.

“And since Detty December started from Lagos, bringing our culture and tradition and culturally promoting the creative economy, I think it should start from Lagos.”

The festival is expected to attract food vendors, cultural troupes, artisans, creatives, tourists, and thousands of residents, further cementing Lagos’ reputation as a leading destination for entertainment and cultural showcases.