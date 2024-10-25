LASG To Divert Traffic For Truck Barrier Installation

Share

The Lagos State Government has announced a night traffic diversion at Ojuelegba Flyover by Fire Station for installation of truck barriers.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said this in a statement yesterday. He noted that truck barriers previously installed on the flyover were damaged by vehicles.

Osiyemi said that the diversion would be from 10.00 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 26) to 5.00 a.m. on Sunday (Oct. 27). “Consequently, motorists are advised to use the highlighted route below during the night time installation of the barriers.

“Motorists from Eko Bridge/Constain/Iponri inbound Ojuelegba are to make use of the service lane from National Stadium gate to link Barracks to access their desired destinations,” he said.

Osiyemi urged motorists to stop damaging the barriers or face the consequences He implored them to be patient during the brief closure of the bridge.

