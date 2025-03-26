LASG To Deploy 3,000 Smart Cameras For Traffic mgt

Share

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to install 3,000 smart cameras across the state to enhance road safety and traffic management.

Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) Director Akin-George Fashola said this during a radio programme yesterday. Fashola said the cameras would monitor speed limits and serve as an electronic policing (e-policing) tool for the government.

He explained that the initiative was part of the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) introduced by the state government to improve the monitoring, management, and enforcement of road traffic laws.

The director said: “This year, the VIS will focus more on enforcing speed limits in Lagos. “It’s not a new initiative, but we need to be more rigorous in implementation.

“We must slow people down to reduce the high rate of accidents.” He said as part of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s vision for better traffic management, smart cameras had already been installed in key locations such as Alapere, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, and Allen Junction.

Fashola said: “The speed limit for Alapere is 80 km/h inward Alausa and 60 km/h outward toward Oworonshoki due to pedestrian traffic and the nature of the expressway.

“We also considered the petrol stations along the expressway to prevent collisions with fuel tankers. “On Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, the speed limit is set at 60 km/h because it is a densely populated area where people cross the road indiscriminately.

“At Allen Junction, the cameras are not focused on speed limits but rather on detecting violations such as running red lights and failing to stop at designated areas.”

