LASG to Court: Man Unlawfully Had Sexual Intercourse With 10-Year-Old Cousin

Justice Rahman Oshodi of an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, has been told that a man, Uchenna Edom, allegedly had an unlawful sexual intercourse with his 10-year- old cousin. The allegation came from the Lagos State Government (LASG) while arraign- ing Edom before the court.

According to the prosecution, the alleged offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015, and it attracts life imprisonment, if found guilty. Meanwhile, Justice Oshodi has refused the bail application initiated by the Defendant. It would be recalled that Edom had pleaded not guilty to a charge of defilement whilst being arraigned. But In his ruling, Justice Oshodi declared that though the case against the Defendant had not been proven, it was weighty.

In his words: “I am also not satisfied that he will make himself available for trial. “In the interest of justice on the part of the Defendant, I hereby order an accelerated hearing and his bail application is hereby denied.” Justice Oshodi adjourned till February 12, 2024 for trial. In his bail application dated November 11, 2023, the Defendant through his lawyer, Mr A.O. Afuye, prayed to the judge to grant the defendant bail in the interest of justice.

Afuye, In his 16 paragraph affidavit, had further urged the judge to grand Edom bail pending the determination of the case. The Defence lawyer, said, “The defendant is considered innocent until proven guilty. “The defendant, in the bail application, has promised to make himself available for trial, and will not interfere with the course of justice, though the alleged survivor is his cousin.”

However, In its 13 paragraph count- er-affidavit, dated November 20, 2023, the LASG through its counsel, Ms Bukola Okeowo, insisted that the granting of bail is at the discretion of the court. Okeowo who argued that the Defendant had not stated any cogent reason for which he should be granted bail, posited that, “We urge the court to refuse the bail application of the Defendant so that he does not interfere with the prosecution witnesses.”

The prosecution also notified the court that it intends to call four witnesses in the case, adding that the Defendant allegedly committed the offence in July 2022 in Isolo, Lagos.