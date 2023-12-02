LASG To Court: Man Inappropriately Touched The Vagina Of A Minor

The Lagos State Government (LASG) has informed Justice Abi- ola Soladoye of an Ikeja Sexual Offence and Domestic Violence Court, that a man, Gabriel Ogbonnaya, inappropriately touched the vagina of a seven-year-old girl with his hands.

The state government made this known while Ogbonnaya was being arraigned before the court on two counts of unlawful sexual assault and defilement of a child as preferred against him.

During Ogbonnaya’s arraignment, counsel for the LASG, Olusola Soneye, hinted to the judge that the defendant committed the offence between February 2022 and February 2023, adding that the incidents took place at No 2, Abose Street, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos State.

While arguing that the defendant defiled the minor by penetrating her vagina with his penis, Soneye insisted that the offence contravened Sections 263 and 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

But Ogbonnaya pleaded not guilty to the charge, prompting Justice Soladoye to order that he be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), pending the entertainment of his bail application. The matter has been adjourned until January 17, 2024, for the commencement of trial.