LASG To Convert Ijora Under-Bridge To Recreational Area

The Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources has announced plans to convert the space beneath the Ijora bridge into a recreational Centre.

The State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab made the announcement in a statement issued via his X handle.

It would be recalled that the state government recently cleared under the bridge after a five-day notice was given to squatters to vacate the premises.

Wahab explained that the decision to convert the Ijora under the bridge into a recreational area aligns with the state’s continuous urban revitalisation initiatives and aims to complement the ongoing refurbishment of the nearby National Theatre Complex.

READ ALSO:

“This endeavour aims to restore the public space for the benefit of Lagos residents, with community members also participating in the inspection and planning process,” the commissioner added.

Furthermore, he stated that Governor Sanwo-Olu has instructed a team led by the General Manager of LASPARK, Hon. Adetoun Popoola to supervise the conversion of the Ijora under the bridge into a recreational area.

The team also include the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Hon. Mobolaji Ogunlende, and the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Abiodun Ogunleye.