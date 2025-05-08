LASG To Conduct Verification Exercise For Pensioners

Share

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to conduct an audit and verification exercise for pensioners of its parastatals, agencies, and government-owned companies with independent recruitment powers within the State’s civil service structure.

This was disclosed by the Permanent Secretary, Parastatals Monitoring Office (PMO), Mrs. Adetutu Ososanya, during the ongoing Ministerial Press Briefing held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, on Thursday.

Ososanya explained that the exercise is in line with the mandate of her office and will involve the collection of background data, as well as on-the-spot and online verification of pensioners, to ensure transparency and accountability.

She noted that all 102 Lagos parastatals, agencies, and government organizations under the PMO’s supervision have become role models to their counterparts across other states in Nigeria.

She added that the PMO conducts regular evaluations of these entities to assess their revenue performance against approved budgets and to monitor key performance indicators that promote efficient service delivery.

The Permanent Secretary reiterated the office’s commitment to collaborating with the Lagos State Pension Commission and the Ministry of Establishments and Training to ensure synergy and smooth implementation of the planned pilot verification exercise.

As part of its oversight responsibilities, the PMO has also been visiting various agencies to monitor project execution, promote transparency, and make informed recommendations to the state government.

Ososanya disclosed plans to expand public engagement by airing the activities of parastatals in indigenous languages through radio broadcasts, in line with the THEMES Plus Agenda, to reach grassroots communities and stakeholders.

She emphasized that the PMO’s core mandate is to ensure the viability of agencies and parastatals, noting the establishment of the Parastatals Revenue Generating Meeting (PARGEM) platform.

The platform, she said, facilitates close monitoring of revenue-generating agencies, helps identify challenges, and proposes solutions to improve revenue generation in the state.

“PARGEM meetings are held regularly to assess agency performance, proffer collective solutions, identify non-performing parastatals, and support transparency in governance,” she said.

On the issue of sanctions, Ososanya clarified that the PMO does not punish agencies but works collaboratively to identify and address challenges hindering performance.

She also revealed the office’s partnership with the Lagos State Valuation Office to determine the value of public assets that can attract investment and boost revenue generation.

In her vote of thanks, the Director of Administration and Human Resources, Mrs. Folasade Salako, expressed appreciation to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and the media for their continuous support.

She assured that the PMO remains committed to delivering excellence in service to the people of Lagos State.

Share