LASG To Begin Lekki-Epe Road Rehabilitation Jan 25

The Lagos State Government yesterday said the 20km carriageway rehabilitation on the Lekki/Epe Road will begin on January 25 and last for about 64 days.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Infrastructure, Mr Olufemi Daramola, said this during a tour of the corridor.

He said: “Recall that Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has awarded the contract for the upgrade of Lekki-Epe Road – from Admiralty to Jubilee Bridge (both bounds). “After a stakeholders’ meeting, we moved to site. Because of the Yuletide, work was postponed but we are here to reassess and to plan for the commencement of the project.”

He said the 20km carriageway upgrade would be a flexible pavement known as asphalt pavement. The official said the work would be carried out in eight sections. “We will take it section by section,” he said.

Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said that traffic management during the rehabilitation would be carried out at various intersections rather than across the entire corridor at once.

He said intersection one would begin from Chevron and end at Igbo-Efon, adding that work would be carried out on the Lagos-bound carriageway for an estimated period of 64 days using a structured eightintersection phased approach.