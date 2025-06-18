LASG Suspends Planning Approvals On Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road Corridor

Share

The Lagos State Government has announced the immediate suspension of planning approvals along the corridor of the LagosCalabar Coastal Road, citing the need to align ongoing developments with the State’s physical development frameworks.

A statement issued on Monday by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, said: “The suspension became necessary due to the significant impact the coastal road project has had on various stateled urban development plans.

“These include the recently concluded Ode-Omi Action Area Plan, as well as the Ibeju-Lekki Model City Plan and the Lekki Com-prehensive Master Plan—both currently in different stages of preparation.

“As a result of the effects of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road on our Development Plans, it is germane to review the situation on the ground and align it with the Development Plans to forestall any further distortion now or in the near future.”

He added that the temporary halt in planning approvals will allow the government to reassess and ensure consistency between the federal road project and Lagos State’s longterm vision for sustainable urban growth.

To enforce the directive, the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) has been mandated to suspend all planning approvals in the affected areas until further notice.

