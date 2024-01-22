LASG Shuts Down Katangua, Oke Afa Markets

The Lagos State Government on Sunday shut down Katangua and Oke Afa markets due to environmental sanitation violations.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, Dr Babatunde Ajayi confirmed the closure of the two markets.

According to him, the two markets were shut over filth and various environmental infractions.

Ajayi said in a statement, “Katangua market sealed today 21st January, 2024 by the monitoring and compliance team of LAWMA due to gross environmental sanitation violations.

“Oke Afa market, Isolo was sealed up due to environmental sanitation and poor waste disposal practices today 21st January, 2024 by the Monitoring and Compliance Department.”