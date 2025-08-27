LASG Seeks Stakeholders’ Support To Curb Construction Demolition, Others

The Lagos State Government has appealed to developers, property managers and other players in the built environment to support its drive to tackle the growing menace of construction demolition disaster and waste (CDDW) across the state.

At a one-day stakeholders’ forum on CDDW management, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, underscored the need for collaborative action to mitigate the environmental impact of rapid urbanization in Lagos.

The forum, themed: “Building Responsibly and Driving Efficiency: Strengthening Stakeholder Collaboration in Construction, Demolition and Disaster Waste Management in Lagos State”, brought together government officials, environmental experts, and industry leaders to brainstorm sustainable solutions.

Wahab stressed that responsible building practices and circular economy principles must be mainstreamed into the sector, beginning from the planning phase of construction projects. He urged stakeholders to reduce waste, promote recycling and reuse, and ensure safe disposal of residual materials.

“Waste is inevitable with growing urban populations and human activities, but how we manage this waste will determine whether we build a sustainable future or become overwhelmed by it,” he said. Reiterating Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to the THEMES Plus development agenda, Wahab said the administration remained focused on promoting a cleaner, healthier Lagos through sustainable waste management strategies.

Among the key regulatory measures highlighted were the mandatory registration of all project sites with the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), submission of a Waste Management Plan before project commencement, and segregation, recycling, and proper disposal of waste.

Guest speaker, Dr. Tijani Ajibola, called for stronger enforcement and stakeholder awareness. He emphasized that recyclable materials such as cement bags, rods, wood, and broken blocks should not be discarded, but repurposed to create jobs and reduce poverty, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 1.