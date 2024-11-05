LASG Seeks More Investors To Sustain Tourism Ecosystem

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on investors to partner with the State Government in building a sustainable tourism ecosystem around the vast human capital and natural resources in Nigeria.

The governor spoke on Monday during the Opening Ceremony of the Global Tourism Investment Summit organised by the International Tourism and Investment Conference (ITIC) at Queen Elizabeth II Centre, Westminster, London.

Recall that the Global Tourism Investment Summit plays a significant role in advocating for global investment in sustainable tourism projects, thereby shaping the future of the global tourism industry.

The theme of the summit was “The Evolving Landscape of the Hospitality Sector: Embracing Green and Sustainable Investments.” Represented by the state’s Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Sanwo-Olu spoke about the strides his administration has made in tourism development and the role the entire value chain in Arts, Fashion and Music Creatives has played in promoting Lagos tourism globally.

Speaking on “Tourism perspectives in the evolving global economic context,” Sanwo-Olu said: “Our Government is very deliberate about the need to improve the tourism ecosystem in Lagos State and that’s why we carefully infused Entertainment and Tourism as a major pillar in our THEMES+ development agenda.

