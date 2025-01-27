LASG Seals Off Grodom, Alagbafo Markets In Lagos Island

Share

The Lagos State Government has sealed off Gorodom and Alagbafo markets at Lagos Island as a result of numerous environmental Infractions.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab made this announcement on his X handle on Monday, January 27.

However, various sellers have reacted to the development on X with one user, ‘the Perfume Seller, twitting, ‘ No reasonable Government will seal off the most visited market in the state.”

Another user John, said, “it was a step in the right direction judging from the fact that Lagos is gradually becoming a tourism state desired by fun seekers all over the world. Our markets cannot be dirty.”

However, The State Government has taken similar action against the Oyingbo, Ladipo, Alayabiagba, Oke-Odo markets, Alaba Rago in Ojo, Alada market in Ikeja, and some plazas around the Tejuosho market for environmental infractions.

Lagos is sealing off markets due to environmental infractions, particularly improper waste disposal and burning of wastes, which pose serious health risks to residents.

The state government has shown zero tolerance for environmental violations, shutting down markets like Ladipo, Alamutu, and Oyingbo that fail to comply with environmental laws.

Reports revealed that the Lagos State Government is committed to maintaining a healthy and sustainable environment, and the sealing of markets is a necessary step to ensure compliance with environmental laws.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Mr Wahab, along with Special Adviser on Environment, Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu; Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Mahmood Adegbite, and other officials, visited the Savage/Elegbata/Bombata drainage channel around the Olowogbowo-Apongbon axis in Lagos Island.

“Full enforcement” of the removal of stalls and shanties is expected to commence on Tuesday following the expiration of the 48-hour quit notice issued to the traders.

During the inspection tour, the team observed that the “setback of these two critical drainage collectors, which are Bombata/Olusi and the Alagbafo collector, had been converted into shops/stalls, thereby causing the total blockage of the collectors.

“These shanties impeding drainage channels will be removed in the best interest of all residents and to complement the approved regeneration of the entire Lagos Island.”

