LASG Seals Off Gorodom, Alagbafo Markets On Lagos Island

The Lagos State Government has sealed off Gorodom and Alagbafo markets on Lagos Island as a result of numerous environmental Infractions.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab made the announcement on his X, (Twitter) handle yesterday.

However, various sellers have reacted to the development on X with one user, ‘the Perfume Seller, twitting, ‘ no reasonable Government will seal off the most visited market in the state.”

Another user John, said, “it was a step in the right direction judging from the fact that Lagos is gradually becoming a tourism state desired by fun seekers all over the world. Our markets cannot be dirty.”

However, the state government has taken similar action against the Oyingbo, Ladipo, Alayabiagba, Oke-Odo markets, Alaba Rago in Ojo, Alade market in Ikeja, and some plazas around the Tejuosho market for environmental infractions.

Lagos is sealing off markets due to environmental infractions, particularly improper waste disposal and burning of wastes, which poses serious health risks to residents.

Reports say, the Lagos State Government is committed to maintaining a healthy and sustainable environment, and the sealing of markets is a necessary step to ensure compliance with environmental laws.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Mr Wahab, along with Special Adviser on Environment, Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu; Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Mahmood Adegbite, and other officials, visited the Savage/Elegbata/ Bombata drainage channel around the Olowogbowo-Apongbon axis in Lagos Island.

