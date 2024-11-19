LASG Seals 3 Substandard Water Factories

Share

In a move to ensure public health safety, the Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission (LASWARCO) has conducted a raid in the Lekki/Ibeju-Lekki zone, sealing three sachet water factories for failing to meet regulatory standards.

The operation, tagged “Operation Comply and Thrive,” aimed to mitigate the circulation of substandard water products. During the enforcement, LASWARCO confiscated products from the factories, citing poor water treatment processes and unhygienic environments.

The commission’s Executive Secretary, Funke Adepoju, said the government was committed to regulating water production standards across the state. She said: “Part of our mandate is to ensure that the quality of water produced in Lagos is wholesome for consumption.

“The government has equipped us with mobile labs to monitor compliance.” The sealed factories include: H-Life Water by Futuris Standard Solution Ltd.: Issues included an unhygienic environment, lack of doors, improper staff outfit, and inadequate water treatment.

Aquadon Water by Uloek Technologies Ltd.: Premises were unclean, and water filtration and treatment processes were absent. Belwu Water by Yosidam Integrated Nig. Ltd.: Had an unkempt environment, improper filtration, and inadequately protected treatment equipment.

Dr. Longinus Amaobi, Chairman of the Lekki/Ibeju Lekki zone Association of Table Water Producers, expressed concerns over the proliferation of substandard products.

“Some of us have invested heavily in quality, but we face competition from those who cut corners, impacting public trust and pricing in the market.” Dr. Anderson Okoro, Vice Chairman of the association, noted the low returns for quality producers.

He said: “Many operate without treatment plants. It’s concerning because sachet water is widely consumed, especially by the less privileged.”

