LASG Seals 2 Buildings Over Illegal Sewage Discharge, Duty Obstruction

The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO), yesterday, sealed two houses for obstruction of duty by its officials and deliberate discharging of raw sewage and wastewater into the public drains.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resource, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, made this known in a statement issued in his X handle.

He said the deliberate discharge of the stage was causing public nuisance while endangering human lives.

“In pursuant of safe and cleaner Lagos, LSWMO sealed-off a property on No. 2 Kebbi Str., Osborne Foreshore Estate, Ikoyi, Eti-Osa, for deliberate discharging of raw sewage and wastewater into the public drains.

“This act is thereby causing public nuisance, pollution and endangering human life. “Also, Mambilla Estate Gate, Osborne Foreshore Estate, Ikoyi, Eti-Osa, was sealed for obstruction of duty for denying access to the agency officials from carrying out their lawful duties.

“This was after giving several inspection notices thus contravening provisions of the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law 2017,” he said.

He enjoined lagosians to embrace proper wastewater management and hygiene practices to enhance public health and environmental sustainability.

He said: “Every act of environmental nuisance and pollution portends grave dangers to public health and will be met with appropriate sanctions and or prosecution.

“The agency can be contacted on its official lines 08022022397, 07025332163 or through any of its social media handles, @lswmomedia on Instagram and Twitter, and the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office on Facebook.”