LASG sealed 700 buildings in 2023

The Lagos State Government sealed 700 buildings in 2023, this was revealed by the General Manager of Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), Mr Kehinde Osinaike, yesterday, when he was leading an enforcement team on an inspection tour of the Ikeja Local Government Area of the state. Osinaike said the authority was embarking on early measures to avert building collapse in 2024. According to him, the 700 buildings were sealed for various contraventions in 2023 He explained that this was to tame physical planning infractions to curb building collapse in line with the vision of the state.

The general manager said the state government was committed to the sustainable growth and development of Lagos as well as a well-planned and organised urban environment for the benefit of all residents. He said some recalcitrant developers either ignored or broke the government seal to continue illegal construction, hence the need to start early enforcement in 2024. “In 2023, we sealed more than 700 buildings all over the state. “A substantial number of them came back to more or less regularise their papers, and when they meet the requirements, we unsealed them and regularised their papers,” Osinaike said. He commended the large number of residents who embraced voluntary compliance in 2023 and appealed to recalcitrant developers and property owners to change their ways The general managers said that voluntary compliance ensured the safety of lives and investments.