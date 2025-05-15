New Telegraph

May 15, 2025
LASG Restricts Working Hours At Building Sites

 

The Lagos State Government has restricted construction activities at building sites across the state to the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

This directive was announced on Thursday by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, during a briefing in Alausa, Ikeja.

According to a public statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs, Mukaila Sanusi, the restriction must be strictly observed by all individuals and entities involved in building construction across the state, with relevant government agencies tasked with enforcing compliance.

“However, concession to work outside these hours may be granted upon formal application, which will be considered on its merits,” the statement added.

Dr. Olumide explained that the decision to limit working hours was necessary to safeguard the environment, prevent building collapse, and promote the general well-being of residents.

He also urged members of the public to report any construction site found violating the directive.

