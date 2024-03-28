LASG Releases Y2024 Land Use Charges

The Lagos State Government has announced the release of the amount to be paid by property owners in the state for the Year 2024. Owners of a property or occupier of a lease of less than ten (10) years are mandated to pay Land Use Charge in respect of taxable properties in the state.

In a statement issued yesterday, the state government through its Ministry of Finance enjoined property owners and business entities to take advantage of a 15 per cent discount on bills paid within 30 days of receiving the Land Use Charge (LUC) bill.

The statement reads: “Payments can be made through banks, electronic payment platforms, and USSD. “For complaints, they can visit any of the state government walk-in centres listed at the back of the bill. “The Lagos State Government implores property owners to take advantage of the discount offered by the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu in the collective effort to build a greater Lagos of our dreams.”