LASG Reiterates Commitment To Supporting MSMEs, Entrepreneurs

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration has reiterated the Lagos State Government’s commitment to supporting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive in the State.

The Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Idris Aregbe, reaffirmed the commitment on Friday evening during the first day of the three-day Lagos Tourism NBC Trade Fair held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island.

According to a press release by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, the trade fair scheduled from Friday, April 11 to Sunday, April 13 is a partnership between the Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and Naija Brand Chick (NBC).

Targeted at promoting and empowering small-scale enterprises, women, and youths in business, Aregbe said the event attracted over 200 vendors and more than 77,000 attendees.

This, he noted, would foster stronger connections between vendors and customers, as well as attract more investors to Lagos to create job opportunities for residents.

He said: “Lagos provides the perfect landscape for business growth, and this fair is proof that dreams can be actualised with the right support.

“We are excited to create another groundbreaking event that empowers SMEs and transforms lives. Thanks to the visionary Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his intentional commitment to the growth and development of small businesses.

“It is also not just about selling and buying, but also about using entertainment to drive visibility, which you are all seeing here today. Lagos has a large market and will continue to drive its GDP growth for the benefit of all residents.”

Speaking on the huge investment potential of the Lagos Tourism NBC Trade Fair, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Olanrewaju Bajulaiye, said the trade fair is a combination of commerce and entertainment, aimed at boosting visibility for participating brands.

He added that the innovation of the Sanwo-Naira as the means of exchange at the fair is expected to generate ₦5 billion in revenue during the three-day event.

He said: “What we are doing is to showcase small business owners to the world, boosting their sales and ultimately improving the economy of Lagos and Nigeria as a whole.

“We have many vendors who came in from other States to participate, and some of them said they made in one day what they usually earn in a month.

“That alone attests to the success of the exhibition, and it will only keep getting bigger and stronger.”

CEO of Naija Brand Chick (NBC), Nelly Agbogu, expressed her excitement about 2025 edition, which featured many new innovations.

She appreciated the Lagos State Government for partnering with her to harness her commerce expertise, evident in the many vendor testimonies of increased sales at the exhibition.

She said: “Lagos provides the perfect landscape for business growth, and this fair is proof that dreams can be actualised with the right support. We are excited to create another groundbreaking event that empowers SMEs and transforms lives.

“Thanks to the Lagos State Government for its intentional commitment to the growth and development of small businesses.”

Vendors at the trade fair expressed their excitement, noting that the event significantly boosted trade and commerce in the State.

One of the vendors, a realtor, Anthonia Boluwaji-Abayomi, commended the Lagos State Government for the initiative, which she said brought many entrepreneurs together and provided increased connectivity and sales opportunities.

She urged Lagos residents to take advantage of the trade fair for discounted prices.

Throughout the fair, entertainment was provided by the Lagos State Council of Arts and Culture, comedians, and A-list musicians, including King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (K1 De Ultimate), who were on standby to entertain vendors and shoppers.

Among the participants at the event on Friday were members of the Lagos State Executive Council, Nollywood actors, brand ambassadors, and shoppers, among others.

The Lagos Tourism NBC Trade Fair will conclude on Sunday, April 13.

