LASG Receives Pelumi Nubi At Nigeria, Benin Republic Border

…Nigerian woman on solo road trip from UK arrives Nigeria

Lagos State Government yesterday received Pelumi Nubi, a United Kingdom based Nigerian that embarked on a solo road trip from London, at the Nigeria/Benin Republic border at Seme, Badagry. Nubi, who crossed into Nigeria from Benin Republic through the Seme border in Lagos State at 10:10 a.m. yesterday, was received by top Lagos State Government officials led by the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, and the Special Adviser on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Idris Aregbe.

Pelumi Nubi, a travel content creator, began her solo trip from London, the United Kingdom, on January 31 and arrived in Lagos, Nigeria on April 7. Nubi’s road manifest from the United Kingdom took her through France and Spain in Europe and into Africa through Morocco. She drove across Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin, and finally Lagos, Nigeria.

The 28-year-old Nubi was given a hero’s welcome at the Seme border by hundreds of Lagos residents, who trooped out to celebrate her courage and determination in setting a record as the first black woman to drive from London to Lagos. Speaking to journalists immedi- ately after she arrived at the Seme border, Nubi said she was excited to be in Nigeria after over two months of a solo road trip from London to Lagos.

She said: “Thank you so much for having me. I am so grateful to be home. Thank God for a safe journey, and I am really excited for the days ahead. “I am so grateful to Nigerians. Thanks to everybody. The trip was more than a two-month journey. I started on the 31st of January, and now I am here. I am so excited to have made the trip.