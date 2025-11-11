LASG Reaffirms Commitment To Youth Empowerment, Skills Dev’t

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to youth empowerment and capacity development through the 2025 edition of its Vocational Training, Security, Safety, and Emergency Preparedness Programme, organised for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving across the state.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, was held on Tuesday at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, with the aim of equipping corps members with vital knowledge and practical skills to effectively manage emergencies, enhance personal safety, and promote self-reliance.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Mobolaji Abubakre Ogunlende, said the programme reflects the Sanwo-Olu administration’s unwavering dedication to holistic youth development, in line with the THEMES+ Agenda.

According to him, “This initiative reflects the Lagos State Government’s unwavering commitment to youth development. Youth development is not only about empowerment; it involves equipping them with the skills and knowledge they need not only to survive but also to succeed in any situation they find themselves.”

He stressed that safety and preparedness are essential life skills, noting that the state government wants corps members to become ambassadors of safety and security in their communities.

“Safety is not a matter of choice; it is something everyone must be intentional about. We cannot afford to play with security or safety. Through this programme, we want our youths to know what to do in times of emergency and become models of responsible citizenship,” he added.

In her welcome remarks, Permanent Secretary, Pharm. (Mrs.) Toyin Oke-Osanyintolu, assured participants that the initiative would become an annual event to ensure every corps member posted to Lagos State benefits from the training.

In her words, “We know there are a lot of issues corps members have to grapple with, ranging from man-made to natural disasters. This programme will help them act swiftly in times of emergency and build resilience. It aligns perfectly with Mr. Governor’s THEMES+ Agenda, especially in the area of security.”

Also speaking, the Lagos NYSC Coordinator, Mrs. Christiana Salmwang, represented by Mrs. Ehimwenma Itohan, commended the Lagos State Government for its consistent support to corps members in welfare and security matters. She described the programme as “a laudable and timely intervention” that would enable corps members to navigate their service year safely and productively.

Resource persons from key agencies, including the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Command and Control Centre, Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), and Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LSACA), delivered technical sessions on safety awareness, emergency response, and security management.

The interactive sessions featured practical demonstrations and group discussions designed to strengthen corps members’ resilience and empower them to respond effectively in real-life situations, a key step in building a more prepared, safety-conscious, and empowered youth population in Lagos State.