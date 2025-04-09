LASG Reaffirms Commitment To Passenger, Environmental Safety

Share

The Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) has reaffirmed its dedication to ensuring the safety of both passengers and the environment.

In a statement issued by Akeem Odusina of the Public Affairs Unit, LAGFERRY outlined various initiatives aimed at reinforcing its position as a leading provider of water transportation in the country.

Following a recent boat fire accident at the Ipakodo Terminal, LAGFERRY’s Managing Director, Abdoulbaq Ladi Balogun, emphasized the agency’s unwavering commitment to Environmental, Health, Safety, and Quality (EHSQ) practices.

He noted that a swift response and effective inter-agency collaboration helped prevent what could have been a major catastrophe.

He added that all medical expenses for affected passengers were fully covered by the public transportation insurance policy.

To further enhance safety and operational performance, Balogun said that LAGFERRY has retrofitted its boats to meet modern safety and performance standards, ensuring smoother and safer rides for commuters.

He also revealed the construction of a state-of-the-art drydock facility, which now serves as a central maintenance hub.

This development, he said, will reduce downtime, lower operational costs, improve self-reliance, and contribute to the long-term sustainability of water transportation in Lagos.

In addition, he reaffirmed that a comprehensive public transportation insurance policy remains in place to provide coverage for passengers and crew members in the event of accidents or emergencies.

Balogun assured passengers that LAGFERRY remains fully committed to delivering safe, efficient, and innovative water transportation services.

The agency’s ongoing initiatives in fleet retrofitting, human capital development, and infrastructure expansion are designed to boost connectivity, deepen public usage of water transport, and make it safer and more convenient for both passengers and businesses.

