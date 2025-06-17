LASG Reaffirms Commitment To Grooming 21st-Century Health Professionals

Share

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to developing a 21st-century-ready workforce by nurturing globally competitive professionals, particularly in the health and education sectors.

This assurance was given during the third matriculation ceremony of the Lagos State College of Nursing (LASCON), Igando, as conveyed in a statement by the Ministry of Information and Strategy.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Mr. Tolani Sule—represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr. Adeniran Kasali—described the matriculation as a significant milestone in the college’s evolution, particularly following the recent appointment of a new Provost by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Charging the new students to meet the demands of the modern world, Sule urged them to remain focused, steadfast, creative, and technology-driven.

“The 21st century is defined by innovation and advancement in technology. You must be ready to embrace it,” he said.

Kasali praised Governor Sanwo-Olu for his unwavering support of the T.H.E.M.E.S Plus development agenda—especially in the areas of Health and Environment, as well as Education and Technology—underscoring the administration’s resolve to enhance the quality of healthcare delivery through the training of skilled professionals.

He also highlighted ongoing infrastructural upgrades at the college, including the near-completion of a new hostel block and the construction of a modern administrative complex. These projects, he said, are part of the state’s strategic efforts to secure renewed accreditation for LASCON for another five years, with approval already granted to begin the process.

In her address, the Provost of LASCON, Dr. Ayodeji Ogunmuyiwa, urged the matriculating students to pursue academic excellence and take full advantage of the resources available to them. She pointed to the college’s mentorship programmes, entrepreneurial training, academic advisory services, and extensive clinical exposure as key pillars of student development.

Dr. Ogunmuyiwa emphasized three core values she expects the students to uphold throughout their academic journey: Compassion, Intellectual Curiosity, and an Unwavering Commitment to Lifelong Learning.

The event marked another stride in Governor Sanwo-Olu’s efforts to achieve transformative outcomes in the state’s educational and healthcare sectors.

