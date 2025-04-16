LASG Reaffirms Afro-Brazilian Heritage With Revival Of Fanti Carnival

Share

Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to cultural preservation and community revitalisation with revival of the Fanti Carnival.

The state’s Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, said this at a news conference on Tuesday in Lagos.

Benson-Awoyinka said the carnival, which would hold on April 20, was a living expression of history rooted in the late 19th-century return of formerly enslaved Africans – many of Yoruba descent – from Brazil and other parts of the Americas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos Fanti Carnival will be held at the Remembrance Arcade of the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) between 10a.m. and 10p.m. Kings College is the muster point where all the communities will take off from.

The commissioner said these returnees established the Brazilian quarters of Lagos Island, including Campos and Isale Eko, and birthed a vibrant fusion of Afro-Brazilian culture.

