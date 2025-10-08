LASG Pushes For Stronger Partnerships On Food Security

The Lagos State Government has begun activities to mark the 2025 World Food Day with a call for stronger partnerships to promote food security and sustainable agriculture in the state. The Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Ms Abisola Olusanya, made the call during a news conference at Alausa, Ikeja yesterday.

Olusanya said this year’s theme, “Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future,” highlighted the need for collaboration among governments, private sector players and development partners. She also highlighted the need for communities to collaborate in building resilient food systems.

She said Lagos, despite its small land size, had continued to face the challenge of feeding a population of over 22 million people, making innovation and partnerships vital for sustainable food production. “Feeding our people requires innovative strategies, bold investments and strong partnerships.

“We are implementing our five-year Agricultural and Food Systems Roadmap to achieve 40 per cent food self-sufficiency by 2025,” she said. The commissioner noted that the World Food Day celebration served as a reminder of the need for collective action to end hunger and malnutrition. She listed activities lined up for the 2025 celebration to include a road walk sensitisation on October 8; the Lagos Agric.

Scholars Quiz Competition on October 14; and the Grand Finale and Farmers’ Fair on October 16. Olusanya commended the ministry’s partners, including British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation, Origin Tech Group, Zenith Bank, Tropical General Investments Group, Olam Nigeria and Providus Bank, for their continued support.

She officially flagged off the celebration and urged residents to join the ministry in creating awareness about sustainable food production. “World Food Day is not just a celebration; it is a call to action. Together, we can build a food-secure Lagos and ensure a better future for all,” she said.