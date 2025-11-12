LASG Pledges To Enhance Youth Empowerment, Capacity Devt

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to youth empowerment and capacity development through the 2025 edition of its Vocational Training, Security, Safety and Emergency Preparedness Programme organised for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving across the state.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, was held yesterday at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, with the aim of equipping corps members with vital knowledge and practical skills to effectively manage emergencies, enhance personal safety, and promote self-reliance.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Mobolaji Abubakre Ogunlende, said the programme reflects the Sanwo-Olu administration’s unwavering dedication to holistic youth development, in line with the THEMES+ Agenda.

According to him, “This initiative reflects the Lagos State Government’s unwavering commitment to youth development. Youth development is not only about empowerment; it involves equipping them with the skills and knowledge they need not only to survive but also to succeed in any situation they find themselves.”

“Safety is not a matter of choice; it is something everyone must be intentional about. “We cannot afford to play with security or safety. Through this programme, we want our youths to know what to do in times of emergency and become models of responsible citizenship,” he added.